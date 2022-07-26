Roundup: Paul Sorvino Dead at 83; Bachelorette Rejected Three Times; Shareef O'Neal Signs With G-League
Joe Biden's COVID symptoms nearly resolved ... Weather across the U.S. is getting crazy ... Massive California wildfire keeps growing ... David Warner dies at 80 ... Stocks rose on Monday ... "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" canceled by TBS ... Bachelorette rejected three times at rose ceremony ... Keith Olbermann will be doing a daily podcast ... Paul Sorvino dies at 83 ... Coachella parent company donating big money to anti-abortion organization ... Radio Hall of Fame 2022 inductees announced ... The SEC is probing Vince McMahon's hush payments ... Danny Amendola is retiring ... Shareef O'Neal signs with G-League Ignite ... Packers extend Matt LaFleur ... MLBPA rejected MLB's offer for an international draft ...
She kicked for Vanderbilt, and then things got hard [Sports Illustrated]
Congo to auction land to oil companies: "Our priority is not to save the planet" [New York Times]
Twitter spy trial exposes betrayal of Saudi Arabia dissidents [Bloomberg]
How a turnpike rest area and a van become home for one Maine family [Press Herald]
Blue bloods still own college basketball recruiting [CBS Sports]
The Celtics may have the best trade package for Kevin Durant [The Big Lead]
