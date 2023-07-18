Paul Skenes Signs With Pirates, When Will He Reach the Majors?

No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes has signed with the @Pirates for an @MLBDraft record $9.2 million (slot = $9,721,000), per @jimcallisMLB.



He'll start his pro career in the Florida Complex League.



