Paul Pierce Reportedly Joining 'Undisputed'
By Kyle Koster
Paul Pierce will likely be joining FS1's Undisputed and his first appearance could come as earlier as this week, The New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reports. The NBA Hall of Famer will join the rotating panel surrounding Skip Bayless that includes Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Rachel Nichols among others.
Pierce, who hosts The Ticket & The Truth podcast with his former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, tends to say the type of stuff that pops on social and sparks conversation so the move makes sense as the NBA season ramps up toward the playoffs.
If finalized, it would mark his return to linear television after his high-profile exit from ESPN in 2021. He appeared on Undisputed a few times last fall so everyone should be able to hit the ground running.
Much has been made about the morning show wars, which First Take is winning quite handily right now, and should continue to win going forward barring something drastic. A spot Pierce start isn't going to make a huge difference but he gives the show another option and is a proven entity.