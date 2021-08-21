Three Landing Spots For Paul Millsap
Paul Millsap is one of the few remaining free agents that will continue to garner somewhat strong interest as the season draws near. He's far past his statistical prime, averaging only nine points and just under five rebounds in 20 minutes per game last season for the Denver Nuggets. But he's reliable, a good veteran presence on and off the court, and will certainly come for cheap.
Millsap will likely sign with a championship contender to provide some veteran reinforcement. Who might that team be? Here are three options.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors have already been linked to Millsap and it makes sense. Millsap won't do anything to solve their scoring woes when Stephen Curry is off the floor, which was Golden State's biggest problem in 2021, but he can help facilitate with the bench mob and make sure the defense doesn't fall off a cliff when Draymond Green isn't out there. The Warriors also don't have a ton of big man depth behind Green/Kevon Looney/James Wiseman and Millsap would help there.
Brooklyn Nets
The home of all miscast veterans who want a ring, the Nets have naturally been linked to Millsap as well. He'd probably play the same role as Blake Griffin does when he's on the floor as a small-ball five who sets screens and cleans up the glass. Millsap doesn't have the natural scoring ability Griffin still possesses, but he will probably be able to hold his own better defensively in iso matchups when it's crunchtime. The Nets have perhaps the thinnest depth chart at center in the league with only Nic Claxton and DeAndre Jordan to go along with Griffin, so Millsap's addition would make sense for both parties.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers may find themselves in need of depth down low in very short order. Reports this week emerged that Marc Gasol is not a lock to return to Los Angeles in 2021. Gasol isn't necessarily a crucial cog but plays an important regular-season role, when Anthony Davis prefers to avoid banging down low. Dwight Howard is back in the purple and gold for this season, which helps, but if Gasol doesn't come back L.A. will need one more big man to feel comfortable with their depth. Millsap would be a classic addition to a LeBron James team: he's unselfish, plays within his role, and could surprise come playoff time.