Paul Finebaum: Mark Emmert is an Abject Failure Who Should Be Fired
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 17 2020
Paul Finebaum lit into NCAA president Mark Emmert on Friday during an appearance on Get Up. Finebaum was responding to what North Carolina coach Mack Brown said about Emmert the day before on The Paul Finebaum Show. The nicest thing Finebaum had to say about the NCAA president was that he might not be fired anytime soon.
Here are the best quotes from Finebaum on Emmert:
"It was nice of Mark Emmert to come out of the witness protection program."
"Him telling us there's a problem is like a meteorologist telling us during a hurricane that it's raining."
"He is a complete abject failure, derelict in his duties, and quite frankly I think he should be fired."
Here is what Brown said earlier this week, via 24/7 Sports:
“I really wish we’d have a commissioner of college football. We wouldn’t have different leagues doing different things and so much uncertainty. If we were more uniform and all on the same page ... then we wouldn’t be in the position we are in right now. I think that's something we have to do moving forward. It's never been more obvious that we have to be on the same page.”
Brown isn't the only coach complaining about the way this is all being handled:
While Emmert may not be the best leader to help guide college athletics through a pandemic, I would argue this is not specifically a college football problem. If the country had this coronavirus problem under control. college football would stand a fighting chance right now. Too bad we don't have a commissioner of America.