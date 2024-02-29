Patriots Take Rogue Shot From 'Jeopardy!' Contestant During Tournament of Champions
By Liam McKeone
On Wednesday the quarterfinal round of Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions was held. It pitted several decorated former Jeopardy! contestants against one another in the first of several heavyweight bouts. Included in that group is Vermont native Jake DeArruda, who got a good laugh out of everybody during his introduction with Ken Jennings.
DeArruda was asked how he spent his Jeopardy! winnings back when he won for the first time in January of 2023. He gave a fantastic answer that included a rogue shot at the New England Patriots, noting that he needed several packs of hard cider to get through the brutal season last fall.
Sports gambling, women, and alcohol. A trio of cardinal sins.
Nobody can blame him for needing some hard ciders to make it through Bill Belichick's final season in New England, though. Pats fans have had it better than good for the last two decades but bad football is bad football. It does not matter how much good football you may have seen before, it doesn't lessen the sting of truly terrible football when it unfolds before your eyes. And this guy not only was a big enough fan to watch all the games but he bought a ticket to the top of the new Gillette Stadium lighthouse, which Robert Kraft blew millions to build instead of improving team facilities in any manner. That pain in his voice when he mentions the team? It is real.
Unfortunately DeArruda went more the way of Mac Jones than Tom Brady in the game that followed this exchange. He came in second to Yogesh Raut, losing by over $20,000. But he did go viral so not all was lost.