Patriots Place Josh Gordon on IR [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Oct 23 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

People around the NFL were a bit puzzled when the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu just one day after they crushed the Jets on Monday Night Football by the score of 33-0. On Wednesday, the reasoning became much clearer. The Patriots have placed wideout Josh Gordon on the Injured Reserve, and his season is likely over.

Per @FieldYates, the Patriots have placed WR Josh Gordon on injured reserve. Gordon’s season is over due to a knee injury. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 23, 2019

Gordon had been battling a variety of ailments throughout the early part of the season. While there's no way to know for sure, it seems the Giants game from a few weeks ago proved the catalyst; Gordon's knee was bent awkwardly while he tried to make a tackle during a fumble return, and he didn't play a down after that, from the second half of the Giants matchup through the end of MNF against the Jets.

A tough blow for the Patriots offense, and Sanu's importance only increases.

UPDATE: It seems Gordon may be back this season, but not for the Patriots, per Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots WR Josh Gordon was placed on Injured Reserve today because of two bone bruises in his knee that he dealt with before the injury against the #Giants, sources say. His time in NE is likely over as they are moving on. He’ll be waived off IR when fully healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

This is baffling, frankly. If the Patriots want to clear up an active roster spot, why wouldn't they outright cut him? Sure, it's not particularly nice of them to cut Gordon rather than pay for his rehab, but the Patriots have done far worse to more well-liked players before.

More details will hopefully emerge to clear up the situation.