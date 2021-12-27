Local Patriots Fan Calls Into 'The Greg Hill Show' With Scalding Take on Mac Jones, Josh Allen
Any hopes the New England Patriots had for winning the AFC East effectively went out the window on Sunday afternoon after the Buffalo Bills marched into Foxborough and dominated. The 33-21 Patriots loss gives Buffalo the edge for the division title and served as a harsh reality check for just how good New England is this year.
The Patriots faithful are handling this as well as you'd expect, which is to say not very well at all. Boston sports talk radio is always a circus the morning after a big Pats loss. Today was no different, as local fan Bobby called into The Greg Hill Show to make a few bold statements about Mac Jones, Josh Allen, Bill Belichick, and (for some reason) Bill Parcells. I cannot do it justice with any more words, so without further ado, here it is:
My god. What an absolute masterpiece. This guy could've been part of Will Hunting's crew. Or tried to rob Fenway with Ben Affleck. "Bill Belichick hasn't won bupkis without Tom Brady." It's just perfection in every way. I grew up in the greater Boston area and never heard anybody with an accent strong enough to change the word "wall."
All that said, Bobby is probably right. He's a little low on Jones but Allen's size, speed, and arm talent is almost impossible to beat when he's on his game. Buffalo is in a good spot.