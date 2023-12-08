Patriots Brenden Schooler Yelled at By Multiple Coaches After Hilarious Personal Foul
The New England Patriots jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but the Steelers scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 11 near the end of the first half. On the ensuing kickoff, Ty Montgomery II returned the ball to the 22-yard line, but the Pats were immediately backed up when a personal foul was called on Brendan Schooler.
The replay of the foul showed that Schooler had shoved Godwin Igwebuike in the helmet and the Steelers running back then looked around for a flag while half-heartedly selling the contact.
When Schooler got back to the sideline multiple coaches were waiting to ask him what the hell he was thinking. Schooler appeared to have an answer, but it's unlikely anyone cares. Backed up to the 11 after the penalty, the Patriots ended up punting the ball away a short time later.
Schooler, 26, went undrafted out of Texas, but made the All-Rookie team last season because of his work on special teams. He is the ultimate Bill Belichick guy, but costing his team field position will not be tolerated.