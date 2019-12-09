NFL Investigating Whether the Patriots Videotaped the Bengals Sideline on Sunday [UPDATE] By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019 New England Patriots v Houston Texans | Tim Warner/Getty Images

The New England Patriots may be involved in a new cheating scandal. At his weekly press conference on Monday, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked if someone was filming the team's sideline for the Patriots on Sunday. Taylor said the team was "aware of an incident" and that the league was investigating.

At the question of it being alleged a Patriots official had a videographer filming the Bengals sideline from the press box on Sunday, Zac Taylor had no comment only saying he was "aware there was an incident" and "the league was investigating it," but had no comment. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 9, 2019

Watching Bengals HC Zac Taylor’s press conference. A reporter just asked if he could confirm if a Patriots employee was videotaping their play calls at the last game? Coach said “No comment and they are aware”

The investigation was confirmed by ESPN's Dianna Russini.

I reached out to the Bengals to get more information and a statement on the situation involving this alleged videotaping. Spokesperson says for right now they are aware of the situation, the league office is aware, and they have no further comment. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

Some people will say, "But why would the Patriots cheat against the worst team in the league if they didn't cheat against two of the best teams that they just lost to!?" Well, if the Patriots have been caught a couple times, how many times haven't they been caught?

UPDATE: The Patriots advance scout was credentialed and was being filmed for a featured called "Do Your Job."

Patriots’ advance scout was not filming but being filmed, per a league source. He was being filmed for a feature the team produced called, "Do Your Job." The video crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video in the press box and their PR person was aware, per the source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019

A source tells me the Patriots had a camera crew in Cleveland this weekend to shoot a documentary on a scout that was watching the Bengals-Browns game. The Patriots cleared it with the Browns, have turned the footage over to the NFL and are cooperating fully with the league. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 9, 2019

So like most things in 2019, it was all in the name of content. Nothing to see here!