NFL Investigating Whether the Patriots Videotaped the Bengals Sideline on Sunday [UPDATE]
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019
The New England Patriots may be involved in a new cheating scandal. At his weekly press conference on Monday, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked if someone was filming the team's sideline for the Patriots on Sunday. Taylor said the team was "aware of an incident" and that the league was investigating.
The investigation was confirmed by ESPN's Dianna Russini.
Some people will say, "But why would the Patriots cheat against the worst team in the league if they didn't cheat against two of the best teams that they just lost to!?" Well, if the Patriots have been caught a couple times, how many times haven't they been caught?
UPDATE: The Patriots advance scout was credentialed and was being filmed for a featured called "Do Your Job."
So like most things in 2019, it was all in the name of content. Nothing to see here!