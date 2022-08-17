Patrick Reed's Lawsuit Against Brandel Chamblee And Golf Channel Is Absolutely Nuts
On Tuesday, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee. The content of the suit is absolutely bonkers.
The lawsuit claims Golf Channel and Chamblee conspired with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to defame Reed, "since he was 23 years old." The 30-page suit alleges, "misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting (Reed) to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him."
Reed bolted the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in June and apparently wants us to believe he left because of a hostile work environment, not for the ocean of Saudi money running through LIV.
The lawsuit continues:
It is well-known on tour that Mr. Reed has been abused and endured more than any other golfer from fans or spectators who have been allowed to scream obscenities only to be glorified by NBC’s Golf Channel for doing so. [Chamblee] has become Golf Channel’s primary mouthpiece and agent to push this defamatory agenda and inflict severe damage to Mr. Reed, LIV, and other golfers signed with LIV."
Reed blames the loss of sponsorships on Golf Channel, Chamblee and the PGA Tour:
The calculated, malicious, false and/or reckless attacks have had a direct effect on Mr. Reed's and his family's livelihood and he has suffered major damages through the loss of not just one, but multiple multi-million dollar sponsorship deals as a result of the continuous harm that Brandel Chamblee and NBC's Golf Channel's have inflicted and continue to inflict upon Mr. Reed with defamatory publications that are false and/or made with reckless disregard for the truth. These meritless accusations and misreported information intentionally deceive the public for corporate gain with no accountability to the public or Mr. Reed and his family.
A section about Chamblee seemed to get pretty personal:
In this regard, Defendant Chamblee, a former professional golfer, who fell far short of ever rising to the accomplished level of Mr. Reed, and current analyst for Golf Channel, has become Golf Channel's primary mouthpiece and agent to push this defamatory agenda and inflict severe damage to Mr. Reed, LIV, and other golfers signed with LIV.
This just feels like Reed realizing people don't like him and deciding to blame whoever he can. It's not a great look and it's almost certain the suit doesn't wind up going anywhere.