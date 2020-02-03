Patrick Mahomes Won Super Bowl LIV and Is Officially the NFL's Biggest Star
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020
Patrick Mahomes launched himself into legendary status Sunday night by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In the process, the 24-year-old quarterback stole the mantle as the NFL's biggest star.
The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Miami Sunday night, and while several players stepped up to help put them over the top, Mahomes was there orchestrating it all. He finished with pedestrian numbers by his standards, completing 26 of 41 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had nine rushes for 29 yards and another score. In reality, Mahomes was off his game for much of Super Bowl LIV but when it mattered most, he was at his best.
With 8:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs trailed 20-10 and had the ball on their own 20 yard line. Mahomes proceeded to lead his squad on three consecutive touchdown drives in about seven minutes. While the defense stepped up and stopped the 49ers in key situations, Mahomes finally found a rhythm and picked San Francisco's vaunted defense apart.
In the fourth quarter Mahomes completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating in the fourth was 100.4.
Mahomes was named NFL MVP at 23 in his first year as a starter, now he's won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP in his second. It's an incredible, meteoric rise for a man who many questioned coming out of Texas Tech. No one is doubting him now.
We all knew Mahomes had the talent and ability to be a superstar, but we didn't know what he'd do on the biggest stage. On Sunday night he proved that even when he isn't at his best, he can fight back, right the ship and lead his team to a win.
You can bet Mahomes will get every opportunity to be the face of the NFL now. With Tom Brady and Drew Brees rapidly approaching the end of their careers, the league needed a new crossover star quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is now that guy.