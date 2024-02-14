Patrick Mahomes Isn't Winning All These Super Bowls By Accident
By Kyle Koster
Some breaking news is coming into the newsroom as it appears Patrick Mahomes, who had two Super Bowls to his name back on Jan. 5, was trying to win his third and very optimistic about his chances. His wife, Brittany, shared some of the couple's communication on Instagram and now everyone and their cousin has aggregated it or figured out a way to use it on social.
And he did. He did win his third crown by playing like the best or second-best quarterback to ever walk the face of the earth as the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind and outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
But that's not all. It turns out that Mahomes has aspirations to keep winning. He broke news on Pat McAfee's show just yesterday that he's going to get to work in order to put together a historic threepeat.
Finally, confirmation that Patrick Mahomes is chasing Super Bowls and believes in his ability to collect them. It's something we've always suspected but now he's on the record. Twice.
It's a long offseason. Several other NFL players, even those on teams other than the Chiefs, may voice their desire to achieve the ultimate success in their field. Buckle up.