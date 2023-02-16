Investigation Reveals Patrick Mahomes Sounds Just Like Kenny Powers
Patick Mahomes is a one-of-a-kind football player. No one denies this! Except content creators addicted to zigging while others zag. He's also been identified as having a one-of-a-kind voice because, well, have you heard it? If you closed your eyes and imagined the best current quarterback in the world, their voice would not sound like Mahomes'. But a deep investigation reveals that Mahomes does, in fact, sound like someone else.
That person is the great Kenny Powers.
Yup, it checks out. (NSFW language ahead.)
Yep. Once you hear it, you cannot hear it. Mahomes is Football Kenny Powers now. Sorry. I don't make the rules.