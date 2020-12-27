Patrick Mahomes Sets Ignominious NFL Record
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 27, 2020, 4:42 PM EST
Patrick Mahomes came into Week 16 as the frontrunner to win his second NFL MVP award. One wonders if he would even be in the conversation if it wasn't for an unbelievable amount of luck on some of his more forgettable throws.
According to the broadcast during the Chiefs-Falcons game today, Mahomes has had 16 passes dropped that should/could have been interceptions. That is, apparently, an NFL record.
Against the Falcons, Mahomes had two passes that absolutely should have been intercepted but ended up dropped. The first came on the first play of the fourth quarter. The second would have sealed the win for the Falcons, but as is so often the case for that franchise, they couldn't close it out.
On the year, Mahomes has thrown for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. His primary competition for the MVP award is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for 3,828 yards and 40 touchdowns and four interceptions in one fewer game. If half of the dropped INTs from Mahomes had been completed, he likely wouldn't be in the MVP conversation. But thanks to some fortuitous drops, he's still in the driver's seat to pick up plenty more hardware this year.