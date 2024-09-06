Patrick Mahomes Reveals Hilarious Trick After Ravens' Isaiah Likely's Overturned TD
By Enzo Flojo
The thrilling conclusion to Thursday night's NFL opener showcased just how razor-thin the margin can be in football, as the Kansas City Chiefs edged out the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in a heart-pounding finish. With the Ravens needing a touchdown and extra point to tie, quarterback Lamar Jackson orchestrated an impressive 11-play, 77-yard drive, culminating in what initially appeared to be a game-saving touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely. As time expired, Likely caught the ball in the back of the end zone, but after review, the touchdown was overturned as his toe was ruled out of bounds.
“I thought it was a touchdown,” Jackson insisted post-game. "I still think it’s a touchdown."
As Ravens coach John Harbaugh signaled his team to prepare for a two-point conversion attempt, the referee's final decision left Baltimore with yet another narrow loss to Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions. With the Ravens dropping to 1-5 all-time against Mahomes, the sting of the moment was palpable.
However, Mahomes couldn't resist adding a lighthearted jab after the game.
"It looked good from my angle on the sideline," Mahomes said with a grin. "But after seeing the cleat on replay, I told Likely he should wear white cleats next time. That's my tip."
Despite the overturned touchdown, Likely's performance was impressive, racking up nine catches for 111 yards. As the Ravens grappled with yet another close loss, they remain determined to bounce back, with Likely confidently stating, "If this is the best they’ve got, good luck in the postseason."