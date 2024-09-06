CBS Sports Makes NFL MVP Prediction
CBS Sports projects Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will win the 2024 NFL MVP award. The reigning Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP enters this season looking to lead the franchise to a third straight championship and take the dynasty to new heights.
"Mahomes already has two MVPs under his belt, but it's clear no one expects him to slow down entering his seventh season as a starter," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote. "Interestingly enough, though, a whopping nine (9) different quarterbacks received votes for this year's top award. It speaks to the plethora of talent at the position."
Mahomes and the Chiefs open the campaign against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Their AFC foe boasts a superstar quarterback of their own in Lamar Jackson, who is fresh off his second MVP award. Though the Ravens have struggled against Kansas City with him at quarterback, Jackson isn't buying into the "extra motivation" angle being used to fuel his clash with Mahomes.
"Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game," Jackson said. "I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win."
Mahomes is 4-1 against Jackson in their respective careers and has an opportunity to notch a fifth victory to open the NFL's regular season. The Chiefs host the Ravens at 8:20 p.m. eastern on Peacock.