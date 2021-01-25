Patrick Mahomes Made a Funny Joke About Tom Brady
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 25, 2021, 9:05 AM EST
The 2020 Super Bowl will feature the quarterback GOAT Tom Brady facing off against his anointed successor Patrick Mahomes. But while everyone knows about their accomplishments on the field, fewer realize they're pretty entertaining off the field as well. Brady has mastered the art of Twitter while Mahomes has recently mastered the art of trolling his opponent before the game. And by recently I mean in the last 24 hours.
After the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a dominant win over the Bills, Mahomes was asked about squaring off against Brady. Rather than give a cookie-cutter answer about what it will mean to him or how surreal it is playing against a 43-year-old Brady in a Super Bowl, Mahomes took a comedic route.
To go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience.- Patrick Mahomes
Bravo, Patrick. Bravo.
It felt like that whole answer was a troll. Saying Brady is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, is sarcastic enough to put a smile on the face. But then throwing in the 150th Super Bowl line was the icing on the cake.
For reference, this is Brady's 10th Super Bowl.
We've seen Brady LFG and meme his way to 1.5 million followers on Twitter, but we haven't really seen this side of Mahomes outside of the State Farm commercials. However, those are scripted for him. This was improv. Didn't realize he had that versatility in him.
If Mahomes is going to troll Brady about his age and myriad accomplishments in the lead up to Super Bowl LV, this should be a very fun couple of weeks. No Super Bowl opponent has really done that to Brady before. If there's one player who can get away with it, it's Mahomes.