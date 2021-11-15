Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Aren't Back Because They Never Left
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, 41-14. Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns. The Chiefs have won three straight games and are back in first place in the AFC West. The Chiefs are officially back.
At least that's what people want you to believe. The truth is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs never went anywhere. They've always been this team. Last year's Chiefs team that lost to the Bucs in the Super Bowl started 14-1, but in their 2019 Super Bowl-winning campaign they were 6-4 through 10 weeks.
Over the last few years we've learned that the Chiefs are contenders if Mahomes is their quarterback. Nothing has changed. If Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs can win any game. This year the losses just added up in a way that made it briefly look like the league had figured out Mahomes and Andy Reid in the way the world constantly wants to believe that the league has figured out Tom Brady or Bill Belichick.
KC's losses this year have been to the Ravens, Bills, Chargers, and Titans. Three of those teams are on top of their divisions while the Chargers are right below the Chiefs in a crowded AFC West.
Then there's Mahomes who is currently fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game and is second in touchdown passes. He's having a good season for most human quarterbacks. He's going to throw a career-high number of interceptions, but he's also throwing a ton of passes. He's also fumbled five times this season. That kind of thing happens when you're gunslingin' the ball all over the field.
Last night Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have the second most turnovers in the NFL, only fumbled once. When they don't give the ball away and Mahomes isn't running for his life, the offense is still unstoppable. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are still there. Reid is still there.
This is a team that has won and will continue to win. Maybe they won't make another Super Bowl this year, but you have to trust in Mahomes. He's still that guy and as long as he's on the field, the Chiefs aren't going away.