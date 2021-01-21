Patrick Mahomes Isn't Following Brett Favre's Advice
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 21, 2021, 1:29 PM EST
Brett Favre, the NFL's ironman, essentially told Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week to do as he says and not as he did. Mahomes, it appears, isn't paying attention to his elder.
After suffering a scary head injury against the Browns that knocked him out of the game and landed him in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mahomes practiced in full for the second day in a row today. All signs point to the defending Super Bowl MVP lacing 'em up in the AFC Championship on Sunday against the Bills, seven days after he couldn't stand on his own two feet following an awkward hit by Browns LB Mack Wilson.
Mahomes is essentially doing the exact opposite of what Favre advised.
In an interview with TMZ, Favre preached caution to Mahomes, saying he has to be smart about returning from a potential concussion and Mahomes' long-term health is more important than one game. Favre mentioned his own experiences with concussions and the fear it's caused him now, saying, "I'm 51 years old and I'm wondering what tomorrow will bring because of concussions more than anything."
Favre's words of warning, while obviously coming from a positive place of trying to protect Mahomes, also felt hypocritical considering Favre started an NFL-record 297 consecutive games despite him personally admitting he might have had "1,000" concussions in his career. Of course, he was just passing along his opinion based on no medical insight on Mahomes, so it all should be taken with a grain of salt. But hearing Favre say that did ruffle the aggregation crew's feathers this week.
Ultimately this decision can only be made by the Chiefs' medical personnel and Mahomes. It was interesting hearing Favre offer his two cents, but those coins never really meant anything. Mahomes is on track to start his third consecutive AFC Championship game and the only thing separating him and another Super Bowl appearance is the Bills.