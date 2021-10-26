Patrick Beverley and the Timberwolves Did Not Enjoy Their First Loss
The previously winless New Orleans Pelicans beat the previously undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, 107-98. The Timberwolves did not take the loss lightly with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns both being very critical of their own play.
That's some serious self-reflection. The Wolves obviously did not enjoy their first taste of defeat this year. You would think the last two decades would have prepared them to deal with a 2-1 record, but just listen to what new guy Pat Beverley had to say.
Disrespecting the game! Wonder what that looks like. Maybe selfish offensive play like Towns and Edwards mentioned. Or maybe it's something like this.
Yes, that's Patrick Beverley walking to the free throw line to start shit with an opponent while he's trying to shoot free throws. Have you ever seen anyone do this before? Beverley has to be, like, one of three people in the entire league who would do something like this.
It will be interesting to see how Beverley handles the amount of losing that the Timberwolves are accustomed to. He's been on some pretty good teams in Los Angeles and Houston and the Timberwolves have only had one winning season since he's been in the NBA. Who knows what kinds of antics he'll break out as the losses pile up. Respectfully.