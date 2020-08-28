Patrick Beverley Had a Verbal Altercation With Michele Roberts During Wednesday Meeting
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 28 2020
How close did the NBA season come to an actual premature end this week? We may never know for certain. Even those involved will probably have different opinions based on how central they were to top-level discussions. Still, signs seem to point to players preparing to walk away.
Doc Rivers says the Clippers thought the season was over. Another report from Yahoo!'s Chris Haynes paints the players' meeting on Wednesday night as particularly contentious with emotions running high. At one point, Patrick Beverley even got into it with Michele Roberts from the players union. Roberts was explaining the financial impact of cutting the postseason short when Beverley repeatedly interrupted her.
While she was going over the numbers, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley abruptly interrupted her, saying he disagreed with her logic, sources said. Roberts kindly reiterated that these were potential losses the players would suffer, and Beverley interrupted again. Roberts asked politely if she could continue with her point, and Beverley responded, “No, I pay your salary,” sources said. This caused an uproar with Paul, Haslem and others, who intervened and told Beverley that disrespect would not be tolerated, sources said.
This actually sounds exactly like the Patrick Beverley we are familiar with on the court who has been spending most of the bubble yelling at opponents from the bench. It's a shame the NBA didn't embrace the possible reality show possibilities inside the bubble because this would have been a moment made for television.
Who knows what this means for Beverley and Roberts' relationship or if they even had one before this. The most important things is that in the end everyone got on the same page so the season could be saved. Now they can get back to saving America.