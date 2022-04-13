Patrick Beverley Rips Clippers During Timberwolves Postgame Celebration
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 Tuesday night to secure the seventh-seed in the Western Conference. It was the second of the NBA play-in games on the evening. After the big win, the Timberwolves celebrated like they had won a title, but that's understandable considering they hadn't made the postseason since 2008. No one celebrated harder than Patrick Beverley.
Pat Bev not only celebrated the win, he took shots at the Clippers, who traded him over the summer. He's clearly not a fan of the organization or his former teammates.
Here's what he had to say during an Instagram Live after the win:
During the postgame press conference he said he told his former teammates the following:
Side note: I love that Anthony Edwards is drinking a Gatorade, while Pat Bev is having himself a Bud Light.
During the game, Beverley was in rare form. Here's what happened when he stole the ball from Reggie Jackson late in the fourth quarter, then celebrated in Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's face:
And here's Beverley celebrating after the final buzzer:
Beverley has been waiting for this one and once the T-Wolves got the win he definitely let the Clippers know they never should have traded him.