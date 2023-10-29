Pat Narduzzi Blamed His Roster After Embarrassing Loss to Notre Dame
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi attempted to explain his team's 58-7 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday and got himself in serious trouble with his own squad. After the game, Narduzzi claimed his team lost a lot of players from the year before and the guys he replaced them with weren't good enough. His players were not happy with that quote.
Here's what he said:
"As a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you're going to replace them, and obviously we haven't. Again, it starts with me. I didn't do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me, and we've got to make plays."
Oof. That ain't good.
Pitt safety Javon McIntyre reposted Narduzzi's quote with the caption, "huh" and a thinking emoji. Running back Rodney Hammond Jr. posted a question mark and "crazy world."
Blaming the weakness of your roster for a loss is an awful thing to do as a college football coach. He essentially dumped on his own locker room. A really bad look and his players are right to be furious.