Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Butted Heads But Everything is Fine Now
By Liam McKeone
On Thursday, Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported that ESPN's two strongest personalities clashed behind the scenes. Per The Post, Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee got into a heated argument on the phone recently and McAfee ended up calling Smith a "motherf---er." In turn, this reportedly led to Smith banning McAfee from appearing on First Take. Apparently the exchange was the result of tension over "creative differences" over a project Smith is producing.
From the article:
Tempers flared in an explosive argument in a recent phone call between two of ESPN’s highest-profile personalities.
The Post has learned that a private conversation several weeks ago between Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith got heated, as things escalated to the point where McAfee called Smith a “motherf–ker”.
The dispute arose from creative differences involving a yet-to-be-announced project that Stephen A. Smith is executive producing through his own production company, Mr. SAS Productions, that will ultimately air on ESPN.
The Post heard that in the aftermath of the spat, Smith had banned McAfee from appearing on “First Take”, where he had weekly Tuesday appearances during the football season, in the future.
Juicy, huh? It doesn't come as a huge surprise that McAfee and Smith would butt heads given how similar they are in terms of their outspoken personalities and the unstoppable drive to succeed we know they both possess because they never stop talking about it. Things escalating to this point over some random project is a bit of a shock, but the tempers will flare when they flare.
Those hoping for an escalation as the result of this exchange being made public will be disappointed. In the same article, Smith and McAfee both said their relationship was fine and that they loved each other. They also denied knowledge of any First Take ban.
“I have nothing but love for Stephen A.,” McAfee told The Post in a text message. “I think I’m still welcome on ‘First Take’? I was scheduled through football season to join on Tuesdays, hopefully next year that’ll happen as well.”
“Pat McAfee and I have no issue and the notion that he’d be banned from ‘First Take’ is B.S,” Smith told The Post in an email.
“We are No.1 and he has absolutely contributed to us remaining No.1. McAfee was asked to come on each Tuesday through the Super Bowl and he did just that, kicking ass each time he came on the air.
“If McAfee wants to be on ‘First Take’ next season, he will be on ‘First Take’. I love winners and McAFee has proven he wins — which helps ME win. I don’t know how many times I have to tell folks that he’s trail-blazed a path into a new era for so many of us. I’m grateful to have him as a part of my team and the ESPN Family. And I’m looking forward to having him on for years to come. I sincerely hope that I will not have to repeat myself on this nonsense again!”
Smith in particular heaped effusive praise upon his co-worker and made it clear he was sick of talking about his opinion of McAfee, which is a problem of his own making. Stephen A. appeared on a Barstool Sports podcast last month and said McAfee doesn't have to be as polished as Smith because he is white.
Anywho, all is well between the two faces of ESPN coverage. For now. Maybe they'll get into another fight when this mysterious project of Smith's is published. I, for one, am eager to find out what that could possibly be and why Smith was on the phone with McAfee about it in the first place.