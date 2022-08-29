Pat McAfee Show Parts Ways With SiriusXM, Mad Dog Radio
Pat McAfee's star has been rising rapidly in the sports media world for several years, and his radio show/podcast The Pat McAfee Show has become an increasingly important stop for sports fans. McAfee's show could be found live on YouTube, in podcast form and on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Radio. As of Monday, that last outlet no longer hosts the program.
Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina reported the news Monday afternoon, as Chris "Mad Dog" Russo claimed SiriusXM and McAfee parted amicably.
Shortly after that announcement, McAfee tweeted the following:
That tweet would lead us to believe the parting wasn't completely amicable and that there might have been some tension between the parties.
The Pat McAfee Show has developed into a vitally important piece of the sports media landscape. It blew up in 2020 when McAfee scored weekly, in-season interviews with Aaron Rodgers. That further elevated an already rising show, and TBL named it "Best Radio Show" in our 2021 Sports Media Awards.
McAfee should be able to write his own ticket moving forward, and there will be a ton of demand for his show. It shouldn't take long for it to find a new home.
In December, McAfee agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel, showing just how big the program has gotten in a short time.