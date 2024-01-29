Pat McAfee Defends Royal Rumble Booking
Pat McAfee showed up to WWE's Royal Rumble on Saturday and joined commentary on the event. He also wound up being the 22nd entry into the men's Royal Rumble match. He lasted 38 seconds and eliminated himself rather than battle WWE superstar Omos. On Monday he defended his inclusion in the event.
McAfee had Dan Orlovsky on his show and, as it went off the air from ESPN and continued on YouTube, he had some words for people upset that he took one of the 30 spots in the match only to check out and give up. He answered back at those critics.
Here's what he had to say:
Let's be real, the Royal Rumble has always had funny spots and quick exits like this. It's not abnormal for the event, so McAfee doing an appearance like this isn't taking an opportunity away from anyone. It was an interesting and memorable spot.