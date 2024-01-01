Pat McAfee Learns What 'LANK' Means, College GameDay Set Erupts With Laughter
By Kyle Koster
College GameDay was live at the Rose Bowl this morning as the big playoff games are finally here. Rece Davis, a pro's pro right out of Central Casting, was tasked with setting up a story on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has his own apparel line called LANK. Davis helpfully explained that this is short for "Let A Naysayer Know" but that was not enough to keep Pat McAfee from butting in and changing the vibe dramatically.
And that's the McAfee difference. Pretty much everyone else on television would have let Davis get through that — which would be perfectly fine — but then we wouldn't have gotten a world-class chucklefest led by Joey Galloway. Galloway may still be laughing. He may never recover.
All of the big sports business experts are still sleeping last night off so we'll have to wait to find out how much this little comedy bit did in terms of free media for the LANK empire. For now, let's just say a significant amount. Which has to be a huge blow for the naysayers who didn't believe a product line emanating out of a quarterback room could succeed.