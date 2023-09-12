The Big Lead

Pat McAfee Dropped an F-Bomb On Air, Immediately Regretted It

By Ryan Phillips

Pat McAfee's transition to ESPN is now complete, as the Pat McAfee Show is airing live on the network from noon to 2 p.m. ET on weekdays. Some bumps in the road were inevitable as McAfee and his cohorts moved from a freewheeling YouTube program to ESPN's family-friendly airwaves. One such bump came on Tuesday.

McAfee was doing a segment discussing what the New York Jets will do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now lost for the season. In the middle of his discussion he dropped an f-bomb and immediately realized what he'd done.

Watch:

Nope, can't say that on ESPN.

I love how McAfee just embraced it, rolled with it and counted out the delay before continuing. I also love how he immediately went to Twitter and posted it.

McAfee's show shouldn't change a whole lot on ESPN. The network knew what they were getting when they signed him to his new massive contract.

