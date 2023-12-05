Pat McAfee Called Himself an A-Hole on 'First Take'
By Liam McKeone
Whether or not you're a fan of Pat McAfee's whole program as a sports personality, it is undeniable that the former NFL punter adds an element of chaos to ESPN's carefully curated daily television lineup. He is unpredictable in ways few others at the four-letter network dare to be. It is part of what makes him appealing and probably what drives his bosses up the wall sometimes. Like when he drops an f-bomb. Or calls himself an a-hole, as he did today on First Take.
McAfee appeared alongside Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and Molly Querim to talk more about the College Football Playoff, a content well that won't run dry for three more weeks, and was holding a microphone. This is an unusual sight on any of the daytime studio sports shows, which universally have the personalities mic'd up with hidden microphones. Querim asked McAfee about it and he said he can't get mic'd up like that because he likes to wear tank tops. Like an a-hole.
As noted by Jimmy Traina's tweet, McAfee went on to talk about recently laid off ESPN employees, something the higher-ups surely are not thrilled about. Such things are meant to be hush-hush on camera. But while his speech got a bit rambley McAfee managed to make his point about Georgia and College GameDay while saying nice things about these recent ESPNers, so it could've gone worse.
He's a whirlwind of a stage presence and nobody has a clue what he's going to say until he says it. Maybe not even McAfee himself.