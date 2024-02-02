Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad Gets Head Start On Winning the Big Game
Paramount+ appears to have been the first company to leak their Super Bowl ad this year. In doing so they also managed to get a fair amount of attention because the ad is pretty damn funny. The Big Game ad follows Paramount's proven formula of putting various personalities from movies, TV shows and NFL broadcasts together in the mountains.
This time around it's Tua Tagovailoa, Sir Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore and Arnold Shortman taking center stage. Stewart does most of the heavy lifting as he says Tua isn't "built for the moment" and tells Barrymore to "shut your face" before he takes off his jacket to unveil an old timey football uniform.
That's good commercial-ing right there. This is the kind of aggressive marketing you have to do when you don't get to stream an exclusive NFL playoff game like Peacock. You have to spend that money for a spot in the Big Game and hope it goes just viral enough that people want to subscribe so they can watch... Hey Arnold and a Creed concert? The Drew Barrymore Show? The Miami Dolphins in February?
Personally, I'd just say, "You can watch Top Gun: Maverick here" and play any two minutes from Top Gun: Maverick. Seems more effective than having Patrick Stewart accused Tua Tagovailoa of lacking the clutch gene, but what do I know?
The only real question remaining is what does Creed have to do with anything? Are they doing an exclusive concert for Paramount+? I'm not saying I wouldn't watch that, but I am saying I would watch that. Don't act like you're too good for it.