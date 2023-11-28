Panthers-Senators Brawl Results in 13 Penalties
The Florida Panthers blasted the Ottawa Senators 5-0 Monday night in a game that got really chippy as it went along. Tempers boiled over late in the third period to the point that a 10-man fight ensued. After the dust settled, every player on the ice was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty and the end result was 13 total penalties.
Check this out:
As you can see, Florida's Dmitry Kulikov was chasing Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway and after his shot was saved, Kulikov pushed him to the boards. It appeared as if Tkachuk had made contact with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Kulikov didn't like it. Then the rest of the Panthers on the ice joined in to punish Tkachuk and both teams went at it for quite a while.
Here's the list of penalties handed out to the Senators:
Brady Tkachuk -- Roughing
Brady Tkachuk -- Interference
Brady Tkachuk -- Misconduct
Erik Brannstrom -- Misconduct
Rourke Chartier -- Misconduct
Travis Hamonic -- Misconduct
Drake Batherson -- Misconduct
And the penalties given to the Panthers:
Jonah Gadjovich -- Roughing
Dmitry Kulikov -- Miscondcut
Ryan Lomberg -- Misconduct
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Misconduct
Kevin Stenlund -- Misconduct
Jonah Gadjovich -- Misconduct
That's a hell of a lot of penalties from one play. A few minutes later Panthers center and Senators winger Mathieu Joseph were both also given misconduct penalties after another incident. Just a wild finish to the game.
The NHL might have some fines to sort out after this one.