Panthers Place QB Cam Newton on Injured Reserve By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 05 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are officially Kyle Allen's team to quarterback, at least for the rest of 2019.

Longtime starting quarterback Cam Newton was placed in injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, officially ending his ninth NFL season. Newton has not played since sustaining a foot injury in a Week 2.

"“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement on the team website. "He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Since December 2018, the 30-year-old Newton has missed all but two of the Panthers' past ten games with an injury. He underwent offseason shoulder surgery after missing the last two games of the previous year before his latest injury suffered in a Thursday night loss to Tampa Bay in September. Newton had missed just two games due to injury in his first seven NFL season.

Next season, the quarterback will enter the final season of a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension inked in June 2015. Newton was originally drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2011. He has already become the most prolific passer in team history with highs in career yardage (29,041) and touchdown passes (182). Also on Newton's Carolina resume are three Pro Bowl nominations and the 2015 NFL MVP Award en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Carolina currently sits at 5-3, a half-game behind Minnesota for the final NFC wild card spot. Allen, a second-year undrafted free agent out of Houston, has filled in admirably in Newton's spot, throwing for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns with a 5-1 record. Will Grier, a third-round pick in the most recent draft, has served as Allen's backup and will continue to do so.

The Panthers continue their playoff chase on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Green Bay Packers.