Paige VanZant And Her Husband Are Doing Nude Workouts During Quarantine
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 31 2020
Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford are keeping busy during quarantine. The MMA-fighting duo appear to be keeping up with their workouts while their locked down. They're even doing them naked.
VanZant posted the following to her very active Instagram account on Tuesday:
The couple seems to be finding ways to survive the monotony of quarantined. They're posting regular videos of their workouts and activities.
Hey, whatever it takes to get through quarantine, you do you folks.
VanZant is currently ranked 15th in the UFC women's flyweight rankings. It's been a year since her last fight, a submission win over Rachael Ostovich. VanZant has dealt with repeated fractures to her right arm. She was hoping to be ready to fight this summer. She has a career record of 8-4.
Vanderford has a career record of 9-0 and recently scored a decision win over Grachik Bozinyan at Bellator 234. The 30-year-old has six stoppages in his nine wins, and won three Bellator bouts in 2019.