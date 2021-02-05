Paige VanZant Choked Britain Hart During Weigh-Ins Ahead of Their Bare Knuckle Fight
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 5, 2021, 1:49 PM EST
Paige VanZant makes her bare knuckle fighting debut on Saturday when she headlines KnickleMania in Lakeland, Florida. VanZant will take on former boxer Britain Hart. Both women made weight on Thursday and then immediately got into a physical altercation where VanZant put her hand around Hart's throat.
What a strange trip it has been for VanZant to end up with BKFC where she apparently has a multi-million dollar deal that will last four fights. She made her UFC debut in 2014 when she was just 19. Two years later she was on was on Dancing With the Stars. By 2019 was in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and revealed that she made more money on Instagram than in the UFC, which was the beginning of the end of her time in that organization.
If everything goes well for VanZant this weekend, it could provide a big boost to BKFC.