Padres Outfielder Tommy Pham Was Stabbed in an Altercation Sunday Night
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 12 2020
The San Diego Padres saw their season end last week but the team is apparently not done making news. On Sunday night outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed in the back during an altercation in San Diego. He is in "good condition" and should make a full recovery, but the details sound pretty scary.
Pham suffered a stab wound in his lower back, but luckily no organs were damaged. He went to a local hospital and received stitches to close the wound after it pierced all three layers of skin. Here's what he had to say in a statement released by the team:
“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Pham was leaving an establishment when he happened upon an argument occurring next to his car. He asked the people involved to move away from his vehicle and things devolved from there. San Diego police are currently investigating the incident.
The Padres issued their own statement, again the Union-Tribune has the details:
“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham. He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time."
Pham is extremely lucky that this appears to be something minor. Hopefully there are no complications and he makes a full recovery.