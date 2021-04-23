The Padres Turned an Incredible, Electric Double Play in Win Over the Dodgers
The San Diego Padres went into Chavez Ravine and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Thursday night in yet another back-and-forth affair between the two clubs. San Diego was able to even the season series thanks to some incredible defense in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Padres led 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth with one out and the bases loaded. Lefty Tim Hill was on the mound attempting to hold the lead and Dodgers infielder Sheldon Neuse was at the plate. Hill fell behind 2-1 and had to put a sinker in the middle of the plate. Neuse was ready and slammed a 100 mph sinking liner towards the left side of the infield.
Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth somehow knocked the ball down, but couldn't secure it. But he quickly reached behind him, grabbed the ball and flipped it to Fernando Tatis Jr. to get the out at second. Tatis caught the ball, squared his shoulders and uncorked an 87 mph laser to first baseman Eric Hosmer, who stretched to grab it. The throw beat Neuse by a quarter of a step.
Check out the video below:
The Dodgers challenged the play, but it the ruling was confirmed. The inning ended and the Padres wound up winning to even the season series at 2-2.
Here's that last look again:
Want to know what it sounded like on Russian TV? Of course you do!
That was just an incredible play.
The Padres needed this one after getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers heading into the series. They got 5.2 shutout innings from 21-year-old starter Ryan Weathers, who gave up only one hit while striking out six. reliver Emilio Pagan blew a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning but surrendering back-to-back home runs to A.J. Pollack and Neuse. But the Padres scored a run in the top of the eighth when Tatis grounded into a double play of his own, scoring a runner from third.
Every game the Padres and Dodgers have played this season has been oustanding and Thursday night's contest lived up to the hype again.