Padres Broadcaster Mark Grant Got Emotional After the Team Ended Its 14-Year Playoff Drought
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 20 2020
The San Diego Padres ended their 14-year playoff drought on Sunday when they beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4 in extra innings. It was a huge day for the Padres organization and after the game, broadcaster Mark Grant got emotional talking about it.
Check out his reaction below:
Grant played for the Padres from 1987 to 1990 and has been a broadcaster for the team since 1997. He's seen some really bad baseball in that time. He's been a beloved figure in San Diego for years and, along with Don Orsillo, forms one of the best broadcast booths in Major League Baseball.
As he fought back tears, Grant essentially summed up what a lot of San Diego was feeling in the wake of Sunday's win. The Padres haven't had a winning season in a decade and haven't reached the postseason since 2006. Both of those streaks are now over.
While 2020 as a whole has been awful, at least Padres fans have some positives to lean on. San Diego currently has the second-best record in the National League, a star in Manny Machado, the most exciting player in baseball in Fernando Tatis Jr. and a Cy Young contender in Dinelson Lamet. The team's balanced roster has come through all season and is likely to get even better over the next few years as its loaded farm systems continues to turn out big leaguers. The Padres are here to stay.
San Diego has taken some hits in sports over the last few years. The city has earned this team at this moment.