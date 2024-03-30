Padres Fan Slaps Giants Fan in Stands of Petco Park
By Liam McKeone
The San Francisco Giants visited the San Diego Padres this weekend to kick off their 2024 MLB season. The Padres already got their season started, splitting a two-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Korea last week, but this series was the home opener and as such the fans were jacked up. So jacked up that it led to an altercation with fans of the opposing side.
Behold, the first fan fight of the 2024 MLB season (or the first captured on video, anyway), featuring a Padres fan slapping a Giants fan and getting a hearty shove in response.
Is it perhaps a stretch to call it a fight? Absolutely. Did that stop me anyway? Not at all. Words and hands were both exchanged, which makes it a fight in the realm of fan altercations.
Based on how empty the grandstands are it's safe to assume this occurred in the waning innings of San Diego's 8-3 loss to San Francisco last night. That would also explain the temperments of the two parties participating. The pair of Giants fans were enjoying their victory and the Padres fan did not appreciate the gloating. There are definitely more factors that went into this but it would serve as no surprise if that were the foundation of why they went at each other.
We've got fans fighting in the stands. Baseball season has officially arrived.