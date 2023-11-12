Packers Robbed of Touchdown By Officials on Steelers Backwards Pass That Was Called Incomplete
The Green Bay Packers were robbed of a Pittsburgh Steelers turnover deep in their opponent's territory in the final minutes of the first half during their Week 10 matchup. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett dropped back and threw the ball out towards the right sideline to Jaylen Warren. The ball appeared to go backwards and Warren did not catch the football. The Packers picked up the ball, but officials decided it was an incomplete pass. Even worse, they reviewed the play and decided to confirm the ruling on the field.
It certainly looks like horrible officiating, but luckily CBS had Gene Steratore join the broadcast to disagree with Charles Davis who felt it was clearly a lateral and should have been ruled a fumble.
Instead, the Steelers would go three-and-out and punt and the Packers would respond by doing the exact same. And then the Steelers would punt again and then it was halftime.
So the Steelers went to halftime with a 17-13 lead. Who knows what would have happened if the fumble stood.
UPDATE: Here are the dots. The dots make it look very close. What do you think?