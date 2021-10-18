Stephen A. Smith: The Packers Need Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns has not worked out well for either party. The 28-year-old hasn't lived up to expectations in any of his three seasons in town and it might be time for a change. Fear not, Stephen A. Smith has a solution: a trade to the Green Bay Packers.
Here's what Stephen A. had to say on Monday's episode of First Take:
The Packers could use another weapon, as the team just seems to put so much pressure on top wideout Davante Adams to perform. Adams is arguably the best receiver in the NFL right now, but Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard aren't exactly scaring anyone. It allows defenses to focus coverages schemes solely on stopping Adams. If the Packers face a team with a shutdown corner, the offense could find itself in serious trouble.
That said, given who Aaron Rodgers is, I'm not sure a flaky receiver like Beckham would be the best fit for him. Beckham can be a game-breaking talent, but he's injury-prone and not known for being a grinder.
Rodgers and Packers need something. I'm just not sure Beckham is the best fit.