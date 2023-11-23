Matt LaFleur Was Hopping Mad After Packers Didn't Get Pass Interference Call
By Liam McKeone
The Green Bay Packers came out scalding hot on Thanksgiving Day, scoring two quick touchdowns and adding two field goals in the first quarter and a half against the Detroit Lions. The second of those field goals came as the result of some controversy. In the eyes of the Packers' staff, at least.
Green Bay was up 20-6 and driving in the second quarter. On third down, Jordan Love targeted Christian Watson on a deep shot in the end zone. Watson got tangled up with Cameron Sutton and fell to the turf well before the ball. No flag was thrown on the play as the officials ruled the contact was incidental and both players were playing the ball.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's reaction was captured on the Fox Sports cameras. He was, literally, hopping mad.
It could've gone either way and it makes sense that LaFleur would get worked up on behalf of his team, but it was the right call. Sutton didn't grab Watson. It would've been an extremely cheap flag.
Green Bay converted on the field goal afterwards but the lack of a penalty might've cost them four points. We'll see if that ends up being the difference.