Is Jordan Love Better for the Packers Than Aaron Rodgers?
By Kyle Koster
The Green Bay Packers have won three consecutive games and made a loud statement last night by handling the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field. At 6-6 and with an extremely favorable schedule ahead, they are currently more likely than not to make the playoffs. Jordan Love has changed his narrative by showing out in two consecutive standalone games and showed why the organization was so willing to move on from Aaron Rodgers. During the winning streak he's connected on 74 of his 110 passes for 867 yards and thrown eight touchdowns without an interception. Matt LaFleur seems to have found a way to unlock him and if the Packers stay hot they won't be a side any team wants to see come postseason time.
And you know what we do in times like these? We shoot for radio gold and start asking the question: are the Packers actually better off right now than they would have been with Rodgers? Unsportsmanlike Radio got their first this morning and LeRoy Butler was happy to say, why yes, they are better.
"Here's why — it's a group, it's a band, not a solo act," Butler surmised.
It really is a hell of a thing to say. Because it seems impossible to believe, even for those who are beyond sick of the Rodgers content circus. But maybe it's not. Rodgers played four snaps for the Jets and barring a litany of miracles, won't be playing again this season. So Love's availability is certainly better. Production-wise, Love's passer rating is a point lower than Rodgers' was in 2022 but his QBR is more than 16 points higher. The level of play is very comparable even if the sample size is still small.
Obviously what Butler is alluding to is team chemistry. Rodgers is a unique guy with some baggage. He seems like a pretty solid teammate but perhaps one who stopped bending over backwards to be one a long time ago whereas Love is still super-excited about earning the respect of an entire locker room. Which he's done if you hear the Packers or pundits talk.
So ... not a crazy notion. We'd still take Rodgers under center for a big game 10 times out of 10 yet there may be something to the idea Love is better suited for that program long-term. Explaining why the Packers went down this road in the first place. Things can really change in a few weeks, huh?