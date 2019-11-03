Packers Fans Have Taken Over a Chargers 'Home' Game in Los Angeles By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans have stormed Southern California and taken over this week's game between their beloved Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers. It's yet another embarrassment for the Chargers who, in their third year in Los Angeles, can't seem to find enough fans to pack a 25,000-seat stadium.

Check out some of the ridiculousness from today:

Comparing the ovations for the Packers and Chargers here in LA. pic.twitter.com/ddj5B8SAGM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2019

This coming through on tv? Eesh pic.twitter.com/HMRVZaQJ8Q — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 3, 2019

What a joke you can clearly see that the @Chargers to not belong in LA #boltback2sd pic.twitter.com/Gh9SNVkDfz — Grizzly (@ElGrizzly760) November 3, 2019

The Chargers haven’t played a home game since they left San Diego pic.twitter.com/oSdemKoENL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 3, 2019

Is the weather typically this nice in Green Bay in November? pic.twitter.com/LOaQOmI4ci — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) November 3, 2019

It's early, but in an unscientific poll it's about 10 to 1 Packers fans here so far. https://t.co/2lfv1oB7lz pic.twitter.com/Q8L6eHvika — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2019

Right before kickoff here in LA and looking like 80% @packers fans @NFLonCBS — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 3, 2019

Crazy driving into the #Packers #Chargers game. I knew it was going to be mostly GB fans but it’s a solid 85%. People are literally selling Packers gear on the street. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) November 3, 2019

Stadium address speaker asks the crowd: "WHO'S READY FOR SOME CHARGERS FOOTBALL??"



And he's met with thunderous boos from #Packers fans. Then more "Go Pack Go" chants.



Packers always travel. Don't think I've ever seen it like this though. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 3, 2019

Chalk this up as yet another embarrassment for the Los Angeles Chargers. They still can't sell 25,000 tickets to their own fans in LA. The crowd is packed full of Packers fans, with a number of empty seats and some Chargers jerseys sprinkled in. In a huge game for the franchise coming off a win last week and the franchise still can't find enough people to come out and support the team.

Of course you'll hear the narrative coming out of LA that this happened to the Chargers in San Diego as well. Yes, it did, but only a handful of times in more than 50 years and only when the team was bad. This is happening every week in Los Angeles.

Just move them back to San Diego already.