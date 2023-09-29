Packers Get Huge Play After Clock Expires to End Third Quarter Against Lions
The Green Bay Packers may have gotten an extra offensive play during their Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. With the Lions up 27-11 and time winding down in the third quarter, Jordan Love hit Jayden Reed for a 44-yard gain. And by time winding down I mean the clock had expired to end the third quarter.
The play was not reviewable and the Packers scored two plays later. They failed to convert the two-point conversion, so the Lions still had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. But this still seems outrageous. How is something like this not reviewable? This is why people hate the replay rules.
What else can you even say? Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit went back and looked at the replay after the touchdown and noted the ball was clearly snapped after the clock hit triple zeros. But there's nothing anyone can do about it. If the Lions hold on, it won't be a big deal, but that shouldn't absolve the NFL of having another situation where the replay rules are completely worthless.