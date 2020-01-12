A Packers-Chiefs Super Bowl Would Have It All
By William Pitts | Jan 13 2020
Just before the NFL Playoffs began, we put together a list of the five potential Super Bowl matchups that would make for the best television ratings. Before the second round of the playoffs even concluded, all of those matchups were shot to hell, except for the very first entry in that list.
Coincidentally, those two teams defended their home turf on Sunday - the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. With the elimination of traditional powers such as the Patriots and in-season powerhouses such as the Saints and Ravens who found themselves one-and-done, this is the one matchup that has it all.
For the sake of this article, let's throw out all the hypotheticals of how or whether or not these teams can get to the Super Bowl and just focus on "what if".
For even the casual viewer, there would be no shortage of on-field storylines and personalities to follow. Aaron Rodgers looking for his second ring nearly a decade after he won his first. Patrick Mahomes looking to cement his place in history at the young age of 24. Andy Reid seeking his long-awaited first title and validation for his coaching legacy.
The Packers, as the fan-owned club from the small Wisconsin town with the cheese-head fans, have a cult following that dwarfs their tiny community, and Chiefs fans aren't far behind in their loyalty. Royals fans shattered local records for viewership when the team made its World Series run in 2015, and that same passion extends and multiplies when it comes to the Chiefs.
Underneath all of that, a Packers-Chiefs matchup has even greater historical significance.
Remember, we're still in the 100th season of the National Football League. There's still time to recall the glory days of the league, including the very first Super Bowl-- played between these very same teams in Los Angeles in January 1967. What could be more fitting for the climax of the NFL's centennial than a flashback to the matchup of the very first Super Bowl, the first edition of what would eventually become the preeminent annual sporting event on earth? The Packers and the Chiefs would take the Super Bowl full circle.
They still need to make it past the Titans and Niners, respectively. But this is the matchup any neutral observers should be rooting for come Sunday's championship games.