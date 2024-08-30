Pac-12 Network Trolls Big Ten While Ignoring Its Own Past Troubles
By Joe Lago
What's the old saying? People living in glass houses shouldn't throw stones?
But what if the house is completely gone? Is it still OK?
You very much can apparently — that is, if you're the admin for the X account of the disbanded Pac-12 Conference's now-defunct network.
On Friday, the Pac-12 Network chose to make fun of the Big Ten's carriage dispute with cable TV provider Comcast, which will blackout games locally for new Big Ten members Oregon and Washington with some exceptions.
Ignoring the irony, the Pac-12 Network posted a Jerry Seinfeld "Yikes, well good luck with that" gif in a quote-tweet of the Big Ten Network's blackout news.
The Pac-12's demise can be traced back to its years-long stalemate with satellite provider DirecTV. The dispute minimized the conference's audience and reach, and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott's unwillingness to budge proved to be costly, as the once-great conference lost considerable ground in football and men's basketball.
Scott's successor, George Kliavkoff, courted a streaming contract to save the sinking Pac-12, but the potential of an Apple TV deal wasn't enough to prevent USC from bolting for the TV contract riches of the Big Ten and take UCLA with it. The Pac-12 exodus continued with schools leaving for the Big 12 and ACC.
The Pac-12 Network was shuttered in June after the Pac-12's final competition. Only two members, Oregon State and Washington State, remain in the conference.
The Pac-12 might no longer exist. But the snark of the Pac-12 Network's X account certainly is alive and well.