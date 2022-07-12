Ozzie Guillen Rips Tony La Russa on White Sox Postgame Show
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pulled another ridiculous move on Tuesday that drew consternation from around Major League Baseball. After the game, Ozzie Guillen went off on La Russa's decision-making.
During a game against the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the fifth inning, Jose Ramirez came to the plate against White Sox starter Davis Martin. Ramirez fouled off the first pitch. With an 0-1 count, La Russa suddenly decided to walk Ramirez in a move that made absolutely no sense.
Here's video:
What the hell? Why not just walk him on the first pitch? Why wait? It made absolutely no sense.
The White Sox lost the game 4-1 to fall to 41-45 on the season. After the contest, Guillen didn't hold back on La Russa, calling him, "Rick Renteria with credentials." Frankly, I think that's unfair to Renteria.
Scott Podsednik and Guillen are fed up with La Russa and their discussion on the postgame show proved that:
This is completely understandable. The White Sox have an uber-talented roster yet haven't been successful under La Russa's watch. He has consistently said and done moronic things to show he's completely out of touch with modern baseball.
It feels like it will only be a matter of time until La Russa is gone.