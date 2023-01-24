'RRR' Snubbed by the Oscars, Deserved a Best Picture Nomination and More
The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced today and the biggest snub is clearly RRR, S.S. Rajamouli's epic movie about two revolutionaries in 1920's India who become unlikely allies. The story is made up, but the results are real and, well, spectacular. At over three-hours, there's not a second wasted in this movie and the idea that there was a better movie released last year, let alone enough better movies to make up an entire list of Best Picture nominees, is ridiculous.
RRR deserved a nomination for Best Picture. Full stop.
For proof, look no further than this highly unscientific list of Tomatometer scores of the movies that did get nominated. RRR sits at 95%, better than all but three nominees.
We don't throw around the term "non-stop thrillride" often here, but I'm happy to use it for RRR. For three consecutive hours you are pretty much treated to something you've never seen in a movie before every five minutes. By the time the opening credits roll (40 freaking minutes into the movie) and you get a four minute friendship montage you are both complete bought in and wondering what the heck you're about to witness. The answer, of course, is awesome. So much awesome. Like the full musical dance battle that takes place a few minutes later and did earn the film an Oscar nomination for best original song.
How do you describe the rest of the movie? Well, it has all the choreography, beauty, teamwork, confrontation and action of the musical number, but translate that directly to violence and throw in a little Taken and The Departed if Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio could punch through walls and became best friends.
It's honestly impossible to describe how badass and beautiful this movie is from start to finish. It features some of the most striking visuals you will ever see and some of the most heartbreaking violence imaginable. Plus the main characters are both basically Superman, capable of the destroying anything in their way, but also big cuddly puppy dogs that you would march into Hell for. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Teja, who play Bheem and Raju, probably deserve some kind of nomination in a perfect world, but we can't even get a nomination for the best film so this obviously isn't that.
Ten years from now, this will be the movie people remember from 2022. This is the best movie. This is the biggest snub.