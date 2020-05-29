CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez and Camera Crew Arrested by Minnesota Police on Live Television
By Kyle Koster | May 29 2020
As the sun rose over Minneapolis this morning after a fiery night of civil unrest, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera crew were arrested for an unknown crime while reporting. The bizarre and chilling incident was captured live on New Day as stunned anchors John Berman and Alyson Cammerota watched on.
No reason for the detention was given even as the foursome asked repeatedly why they were being handcuffed. A member of the crew, which includes a spotter and producer, relayed to CNN that it was because they hadn't moved after being asked. Jimenez, though, offered to move to wherever the police wanted him to be before giving an update, which was abruptly interrupted by two officers who handcuffed his arms behind his back.
Berman, who has seen a lot through his years, remarked that this was unprecedented. And while Jimenez is hardly the first American journalist to be arrested while covering a protest on American soil, it may be the first time it's happened in such confounding and infuriating fashion on live television.
"A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves -- a clear violation of their First Amendment rights," the network said in a statement. "The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately."
Things ... are not great. And likely to get worse.
UPDATE: Jimenez has been released and gave his account of events moments ago.